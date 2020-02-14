America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,243 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,580% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,583,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,334,000 after acquiring an additional 299,633 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,039,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 991,603 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 487,330 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at $37,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.47.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.