Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,877 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,688% compared to the average daily volume of 105 put options.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 405,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Insperity by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSP opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79. Insperity has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. On average, analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

