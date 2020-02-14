Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 850 to GBX 920. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Redrow traded as high as GBX 811 ($10.67) and last traded at GBX 808 ($10.63), with a volume of 1460426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 791 ($10.41).

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDW. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 707 ($9.30) to GBX 829 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price (up previously from GBX 1,030 ($13.55)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 850.91 ($11.19).

Get Redrow alerts:

In other news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte acquired 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 777.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 658.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.