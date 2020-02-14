Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $164.77 and last traded at $162.56, with a volume of 790668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.52.

The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 188.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 21.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.61.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

