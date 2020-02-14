Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 4096289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 148,000 shares of company stock worth $3,129,600 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Redfin by 18.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

