Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcosa traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 43479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

ACA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Arcosa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

