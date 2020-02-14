American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 313535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 176,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 63,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 49,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

