CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.00. The stock traded as high as C$16.67 and last traded at C$16.59, with a volume of 175259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.58.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.75 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

