Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Price Up 13.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s share price rose 13.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $20.63, approximately 544,988 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 178,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $670.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Insperity
Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Insperity
Redrow Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade
Redrow Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade
Equifax Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings
Equifax Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings
Redfin Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings
Redfin Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings
Arcosa Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Arcosa Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
American Equity Investment Life Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings
American Equity Investment Life Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report