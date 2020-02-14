Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Price Up 13.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s share price rose 13.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $20.63, approximately 544,988 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 178,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $670.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.