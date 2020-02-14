Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.55. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 199,339 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PVG. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

