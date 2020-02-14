Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Shore Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 850 to GBX 875. Shore Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mattioli Woods traded as high as GBX 863 ($11.35) and last traded at GBX 852.50 ($11.21), with a volume of 3970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850.20 ($11.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 million and a PE ratio of 26.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 825.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 756.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

