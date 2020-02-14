Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 233,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 547,979 shares.The stock last traded at $8.48 and had previously closed at $8.42.

The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Perion Network by 491.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

