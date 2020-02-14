Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $13.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 18,910,409 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $257,561 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $82,369,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,337,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

