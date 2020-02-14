CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.34, 4,875,350 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 2,369,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in CF Industries by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

