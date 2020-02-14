West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Trading 7.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $175.11 and last traded at $174.38, 615,016 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 419,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.20.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

