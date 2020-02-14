Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Noble Midstream Partners traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 256444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.
NBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens purchased 1,500 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735 over the last 90 days.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $796.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.
Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.6878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
