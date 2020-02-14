Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Noble Midstream Partners traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 256444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

NBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens purchased 1,500 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $796.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.6878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

