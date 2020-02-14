Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) fell 5.2% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $45.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cisco Systems traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $47.32, 47,024,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 146% from the average session volume of 19,108,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.28.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

