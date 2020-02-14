Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) fell 5.2% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $45.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cisco Systems traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $47.32, 47,024,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 146% from the average session volume of 19,108,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.28.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pretium Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Pretium Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mattel
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mattel
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Allergan
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Allergan
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Brighthouse Financial
Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Brighthouse Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report