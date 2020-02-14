Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $94.95, but opened at $97.45. Zacks Investment Research now has a $107.00 price target on the stock. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $99.82, with a volume of 74,918 shares trading hands.

According to Zacks, “Akamai delivered stellar Q4 results, which benefited from robust cloud security solutions growth and strong holiday season traffic in e-commerce and media verticals. Strong performance of cloud security business, and growth in Media & Carrier Division drove the top line. Solid demand for Kona Site Defender, Prolexic Solutions, new Bot Manager Premier, and Nominum Services are key catalysts. The traction gained by Enterprise Application Access and Enterprise Threat Protector is noteworthy. Further, increasing adoption of mobile data/apps on growing mobile data traffic bodes well. Strong traffic growth in video downloads, is a positive. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, unfavorable foreign exchange and seasonal summer traffic remain headwinds. Increasing bandwidth costs are a major concern.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKAM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

