Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kraft Heinz traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.77, 37,325,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 474% from the average session volume of 6,502,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $465,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after acquiring an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.