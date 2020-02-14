Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 3.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.30. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trivago traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.53, approximately 2,909 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 248,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trivago during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trivago during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trivago by 585.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trivago NV – will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

