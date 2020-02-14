LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $45.67, but opened at $48.46. LYFT shares last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 7,744,335 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,701,812.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,163.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. Analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LYFT by 37.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 99,900.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

