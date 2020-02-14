WP Carey (WPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WPC stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

