Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.81.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,128 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 545,827 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $9,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 592.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,633 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at $7,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

