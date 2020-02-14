TheStreet Upgrades JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an in-line rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.
NYSE JBGS opened at $41.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 190.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.66. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 944,224 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 680.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 73,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after buying an additional 65,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.
Featured Story: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.