TheStreet Upgrades JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an in-line rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE JBGS opened at $41.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 190.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.66. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 944,224 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 680.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 73,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after buying an additional 65,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

