O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded O2Micro International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of OIIM opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.79. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts predict that O2Micro International will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 10.19% of O2Micro International worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

