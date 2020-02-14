Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

