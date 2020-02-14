TheStreet Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.09.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Corning by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 24,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Corning by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Corning by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.