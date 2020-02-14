Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $6,021,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

