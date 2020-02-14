Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assured Guaranty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:AGO opened at $47.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $424,459.75. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 477,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Insiders acquired 73,645 shares of company stock worth $3,033,411 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,977,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,986,000 after acquiring an additional 201,966 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,591,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,047,000 after acquiring an additional 138,607 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,514,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,267,000 after acquiring an additional 606,934 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,574,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 98,926 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

