Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermon Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

THR opened at $21.62 on Monday. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $691.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

