Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

NYSE:TALO opened at $18.80 on Monday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

