Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Cosan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

CZZ opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Cosan has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cosan will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nucleo Capital LTDA. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,838,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cosan by 4,763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 883,889 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cosan by 901.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 861,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after buying an additional 775,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,388,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,717,000 after buying an additional 700,223 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cosan by 687.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 627,313 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

