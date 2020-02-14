Hanesbrands’ (HBI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 56,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

