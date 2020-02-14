Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.67.

Shares of MLAB opened at $259.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 15.76. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $271.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.57.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $353,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,137. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

