Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed Sells 20,301,262 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 20,301,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £81,205,048 ($106,820,636.67).
Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 9th, Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).
Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 440.20 ($5.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 468.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 497.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.
Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.