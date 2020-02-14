Analysts Offer Predictions for Vereit Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VER)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vereit in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vereit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NYSE:VER opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. Vereit has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 59.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,767,000 after buying an additional 14,366,122 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at $82,566,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,537 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 34.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vereit (NYSE:VER)

