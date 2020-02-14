IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Buys 12 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.67) per share, for a total transaction of £133.80 ($176.01).
Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Roy Twite bought 10 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,183 ($15.56) per share, with a total value of £118.30 ($155.62).
Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,110.50 ($14.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,156.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,065.17.
IMI Company Profile
IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.
