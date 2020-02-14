IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Buys 12 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.67) per share, for a total transaction of £133.80 ($176.01).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, Roy Twite bought 10 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,183 ($15.56) per share, with a total value of £118.30 ($155.62).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,110.50 ($14.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,156.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,065.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IMI to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IMI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,010 ($13.29)) on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,153.21 ($15.17).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.