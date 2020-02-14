Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Increased by SunTrust Banks

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of WU stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Western Union by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after buying an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.