Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Increased by SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of WU stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Western Union by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after buying an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC Insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed Sells 20,301,262 Shares
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC Insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed Sells 20,301,262 Shares
Analysts Offer Predictions for Vereit Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Vereit Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
IMI plc Insider Roy Twite Buys 12 Shares
IMI plc Insider Roy Twite Buys 12 Shares
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Increased by SunTrust Banks
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Increased by SunTrust Banks
Prudential plc Insider Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 13 Shares
Prudential plc Insider Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 13 Shares
Richard Keers Acquires 8 Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Stock
Richard Keers Acquires 8 Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report