Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 13 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,459 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £189.67 ($249.50).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,442 ($18.97) per share, with a total value of £187.46 ($246.59).

PRU opened at GBX 1,482 ($19.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 132.20 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.76.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,661.87 ($21.86).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

