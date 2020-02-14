Richard Keers Acquires 8 Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £273.12 ($359.27).

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 3,369 ($44.32) on Friday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a one year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,302.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,117.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,216.11 ($42.31).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

