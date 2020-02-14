Michael Buckley Purchases 250,000 Shares of Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) Stock

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) insider Michael Buckley acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Shares of Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. Gaming Realms PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.92.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

