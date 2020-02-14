Michael Buckley Purchases 250,000 Shares of Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) Stock

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR) insider Michael Buckley acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Shares of Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. Gaming Realms PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.92.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

