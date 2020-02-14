Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Jon Stanton Purchases 1,500 Shares

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Jon Stanton purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

IMB opened at GBX 1,855.40 ($24.41) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,927.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,916.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Imperial Brands PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a one year high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target (down from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,475 ($32.56).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

