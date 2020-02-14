Voya Financial Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Voya Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

VOYA opened at $62.54 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Voya Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

