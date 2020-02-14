Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Insider Adrian Cox Sells 35,836 Shares

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Adrian Cox purchased 36,300 shares of Beazley stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of £197,835 ($260,240.73).

BEZ opened at GBX 571.50 ($7.52) on Friday. Beazley PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 499.40 ($6.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 552.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 570.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

BEZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 591.20 ($7.78).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

