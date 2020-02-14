Efstathios Topouzoglou Acquires 70,000 Shares of Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) Stock

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 70,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.89) per share, for a total transaction of £526,400 ($692,449.36).

Efstathios Topouzoglou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 65,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £482,300 ($634,438.31).

On Friday, January 31st, Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 85,366 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 773 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £659,879.18 ($868,033.65).

ENOG stock opened at GBX 769 ($10.12) on Friday. Energean Oil & Gas PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 628.10 ($8.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 851.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 929.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENOG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

