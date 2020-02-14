Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

