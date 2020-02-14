Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for ConturaEnergyInc . Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTRA)

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.25). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $64.56.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $525.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock worth $170,625.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 403.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

