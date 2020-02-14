Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTS. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Fortis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 168,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

