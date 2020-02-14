Atco Ltd. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Atco in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.