Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CU. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.36.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$41.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$32.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.90.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,444,120.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

